Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CART)

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 30th. Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 19th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $30.00. During Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CART shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $24.91 on Friday. Instacart has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,000. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

