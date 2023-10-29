Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,057 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $38,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $149.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

