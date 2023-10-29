Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,495 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 221,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Halliburton worth $47,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.8% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 146.9% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

HAL stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,853,355. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

