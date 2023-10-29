Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,393 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

