Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on FC
Franklin Covey Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Covey
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.