Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FOR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
