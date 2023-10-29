Facet Wealth Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Facet Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $158.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $143.16 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

