DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.81.

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

