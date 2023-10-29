DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNP. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 954.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 287,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 260,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 936,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 168,315 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 360,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

