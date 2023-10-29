Desjardins Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.35.

TSE:NPI opened at C$19.86 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.76 and a 1 year high of C$41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock has a market cap of C$5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.65.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$471.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2942675 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

