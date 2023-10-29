Desjardins Cuts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$40.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.59.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 2.8 %

BLX opened at C$25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.51. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 83.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$25.40 and a 12 month high of C$43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.22.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.35 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1277609 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.90%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.