Cwm LLC Has $44.88 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $193.32 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

