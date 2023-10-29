Cwm LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $66.29 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

