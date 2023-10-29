Corundum Trust Company INC Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $92.85 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

