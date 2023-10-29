Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

CBSH opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,957 shares of company stock valued at $334,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

