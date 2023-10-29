Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

