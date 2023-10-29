Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,549 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $121,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Chevron Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

