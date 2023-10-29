Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Centene worth $35,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Centene by 141.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

