Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.22.

CASY stock opened at $268.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $284.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

