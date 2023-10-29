Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.73

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.725 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Canadian Tire Price Performance
Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$270.00 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$243.18 and a one year high of C$336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$279.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$293.06. The firm has a market cap of C$923.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33.
Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.31 billion. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 16.3934426 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
