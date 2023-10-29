Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after acquiring an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 503.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,518 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,248.63.

Booking stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,746.16. The company had a trading volume of 209,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,255. The company has a market capitalization of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,771.32 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,036.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,857.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D'emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

