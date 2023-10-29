Bank of Nova Scotia Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 236.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $26,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $443.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $431.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

