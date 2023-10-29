Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 252,380 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $51.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

