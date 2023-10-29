Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $18.71 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,383 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.247 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

