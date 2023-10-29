Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 158,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 20.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $143.96 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

