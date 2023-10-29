Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $560.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.79 and its 200 day moving average is $487.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

