Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after buying an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $262.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

