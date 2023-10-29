Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 310,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,522 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.54 and its 200 day moving average is $282.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.78.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

