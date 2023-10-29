Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $238.79 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 189.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

