ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
ARC Document Solutions Price Performance
ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
