ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $120.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $72.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 258.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

