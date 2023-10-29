Appleton Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,015 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

