Appleton Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $232.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average of $253.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

