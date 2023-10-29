Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,243 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Apollo Global Management worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

