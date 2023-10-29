American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of American Express worth $69,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

AXP stock opened at $141.31 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

