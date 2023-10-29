Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.31.

Ameresco Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ameresco

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $86,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,350.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $86,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,350.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,828,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,456,000 after buying an additional 972,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,779,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

