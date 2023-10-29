AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,931 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,817,630,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

