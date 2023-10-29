AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.31.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.41%.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.