Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIRG

Airgain Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airgain

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 345,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,778.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,112 shares of company stock worth $97,190. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.