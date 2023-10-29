Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,323 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,480 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.1% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Adobe worth $266,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,117,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,035,306,000 after acquiring an additional 566,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $508.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $231.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $574.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,765 shares of company stock worth $1,494,368. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

