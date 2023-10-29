Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 88.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,137,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,014,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,265,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.31. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.