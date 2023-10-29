3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.30.

Get 3M alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.