WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 180 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

GS opened at $289.90 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

