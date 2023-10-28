Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

NYSE XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

