Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $49.58 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $45.20 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

