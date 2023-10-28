Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,684 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

