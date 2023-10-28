Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $150.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

