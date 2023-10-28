Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 121,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,980 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 147,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 67,952 shares during the period. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $186.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $180.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

