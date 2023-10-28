Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $431.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.



