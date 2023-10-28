The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $325,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

