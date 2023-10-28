Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Snap-on by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.
NYSE SNA opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.47 and a 12-month high of $297.26.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.
In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
